World Chess Championship 2024: How did D Gukesh qualify for the final vs Ding Liren?

Gukesh is the youngest player to win the Candidates and thereby the youngest World Championship challenger.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 11:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gukesh became the second Indian to qualify for the World Chess Championship final, after Viswanathan Anand, after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year. 
Gukesh became the second Indian to qualify for the World Chess Championship final, after Viswanathan Anand, after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.
infoIcon

Gukesh became the second Indian to qualify for the World Chess Championship final, after Viswanathan Anand, after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

The World Chess Championship 2024 final will flag off on November 24 with India’s D Gukesh taking on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren over a 14-game finale.

The final will be hosted by Resorts World Sentosa, a resort famed for its world-class facilities.

D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024: Schedule, venue, format, prize money, live streaming Details — All you need to know

How did Gukesh qualify for the final?

Gukesh became the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to qualify for the World Chess Championship final after winning the Candidates Tournament earlier this year.

He qualified for the Candidates by virtue of being the highest-ranked player in the 2023 FIDE Circuit.

The 18-year-old outperformed the competition, winning the 14-round event by a margin of 0.5 points.

With this achievement, Gukesh also became the youngest player to win the Candidates and, thereby, the youngest World Championship challenger.

