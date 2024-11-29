World Chess Championship: Gukesh draws Game 4, series tied at 2-2

Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh forced a draw with black pieces against China’s Ding Liren in game four of the World Chess Championship in Singapore on Friday.
The result ensured the title match remained level at two points apiece. The duo will meet again for the fifth round on Saturday.
With a game headed into a Rook endgame, the players agreed to split the honours with repetition on the 42nd move.
There will be a total of 14 rounds in this World Championship with the first to reach 7.5 points to be crowned the World Champion.
MORE TO FOLLOW
