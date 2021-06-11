Gukesh gets wild card for World Cup

D. Gukesh, the second youngest Grandmaster in chess history, has gained a wild card for the World Cup beginning in Sochi, Russia, on July 12.

Gukesh, 15, is the first among the four nominees of the FIDE president for the event.

Gukesh is worthy of being one of the wild cards following his splendid display to tie with fellow-teen Grandmaster P. Iniyan for the top spot in the Indian World Cup qualifier. Iniyan’s victory over Gukesh proved the tie-breaker for the title.

“We, at the All India Chess Federation, are very happy that the FIDE president has accepted our request for a wild card,” said AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan on Friday. added.

“Gukesh richly deserves this place in the World Cup. The AICF had requested for the inclusion of Nihal Sarin too,” he added.

P. Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi, B. Adhiban, Aravindh Chitambaram, Iniyan and Gukesh will form the Indian challenge in the open section.

In the women’s section, D. Harika, Padmini Rout, Bhakti Kulkarni and R. Vaishali will take part.

Grandmasters Abhijit Kunte and N. Srinath will accompany the team as trainers. The squad will leave on July 10.