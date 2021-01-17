Harikrishna held by Vachier in Tata Steel Masters chess

P. Harikrishna missed out on a possible win against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the first round of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in the Dutch town of De Moriaan on Saturday.

Harikrishna, a late entry following a few withdrawals, looked better off in the better part but Vachier defended well and forced a draw in 64 moves.

Among the day’s three winners, Magnus Carlen took his chances against Alireza Firouzja and escaped to an exciting victory.

First-round results: P. Harikrishna drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra); Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Alireza Firouzja (FIDE); Fabiano Caruana (USA) drew with Jorden Van Foreest (Ned); Anish Giri (Ned) bt Aryan Tari (Nor); Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol) drew with David Anton Guijarro (Esp); Andrey Esipenko (Rus) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol). Nils Grandelius (Swe) bt Alexander Donchenko (Ger).