Chess Chess Harikrishna held by Vachier in Tata Steel Masters chess P. Harikrishna missed out on a possible win against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the first round of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in the Dutch town of De Moriaan. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 17 January, 2021 18:52 IST Harikrishna looked better off in the better part but Vachier defended well and forced a draw in 64 moves. - File Photo ( Biel Chess) Rakesh Rao New Delhi 17 January, 2021 18:52 IST P. Harikrishna missed out on a possible win against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the first round of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in the Dutch town of De Moriaan on Saturday.Harikrishna, a late entry following a few withdrawals, looked better off in the better part but Vachier defended well and forced a draw in 64 moves.Among the day’s three winners, Magnus Carlen took his chances against Alireza Firouzja and escaped to an exciting victory.First-round results: P. Harikrishna drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra); Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Alireza Firouzja (FIDE); Fabiano Caruana (USA) drew with Jorden Van Foreest (Ned); Anish Giri (Ned) bt Aryan Tari (Nor); Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol) drew with David Anton Guijarro (Esp); Andrey Esipenko (Rus) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol). Nils Grandelius (Swe) bt Alexander Donchenko (Ger). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos