Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Global Chess League: Nepomniachtchi spearheads Balan Alaskan Knights squad

Owned by Punit Balan Group, Balan Alaskan Knights is among the six franchises to compete in the league scheduled at the Dubai Chess and Culture Club from June 21 to July 2.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 16:32 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Russia chess player Ian Nepomniachtchi gestures prior to a tiebreaker of the FIDE World Chess Championship against China’s Ding Liren in Astana, Kazakhstan, on April 30, 2023.
Russia chess player Ian Nepomniachtchi gestures prior to a tiebreaker of the FIDE World Chess Championship against China's Ding Liren in Astana, Kazakhstan, on April 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
Russia chess player Ian Nepomniachtchi gestures prior to a tiebreaker of the FIDE World Chess Championship against China’s Ding Liren in Astana, Kazakhstan, on April 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The 2023 FIDE World Championship finalist Ian Nepomniachtchi leads the star-studded squad of Balan Alaskan Knights in the inaugural edition of Global Chess League, which also includes the reigning women’s world rapid champion Tan Zhongyi of China and Uzbek teenage sensation Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

Owned by Punit Balan Group (PBG), Balan Alaskan Knights is among the six franchises to compete in the league scheduled at the Dubai Chess and Culture Club from June 21 to July 2.

The 32-year-old Russian Nepomniachtchi is currently ranked fourth in the world. He is accompanied by Azerbaijan’s experienced campaigner Teimour Radjabov, who had secured a bronze medal at the 2004 World Championship, and the 18-year-old Abdusattorov.

Global Chess League: Ding Liren, Carlsen, Viswanathan Anand all drafted in; Yifan gets the highest bid

In 2021, Abdusattorov became the youngest-ever player to clinch the World Rapid Chess Championship title and he also shocked great Magnus Carlsen to win the 2021 Championship. He was part of the Uzbekistan team that won gold at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai in 2022 wherein he also secured an individual silver for his board 1 performance.

The 17-year-old Indian chess prodigy Raunak Sadhwani is also part of the Balan Alaskan Knights team as the Nagpur-born player will be eager to make his mark and get much-needed exposure when he teams up with some of the biggest names of the chess world.

“I am really excited to be a part of Balan Alaskan Knights. And I am really looking forward to playing along with my teammates. I hope we as a team can perform well and help the team win. It’s definitely a great opportunity to team up with some of the top players. It motivates me to perform well,” Sadhwani expressed his excitement.

The squad:
Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan), Teimour Radjabov (Azerbaijan), Raunak Sadhwani (India), Tan Zhongyi (China) and Nino Batsiashvili (Georgia).

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
