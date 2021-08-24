India's Arjun Erigaisi wins chess tourney in Portugal, Gukesh second

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi emerged victorious in the II Terras de Tras-os-Montes Chess Open here on Tuesday while his compatriot D Gukesh finished second.

The 17-year old Erigaisi (Elo 2597) secured 8.5 points from nine rounds to finish clear winner in the field comprising over 140 players.

He remained unbeaten through the nine rounds, posting eight wins and settling for a draw.

Among Erigaisi's victims were 15-year old Gukesh and International Masters Balazs Sonka (Hungary), Eduardo Pulvett Marin Daniel (Spain) and fellow Indian Moksh Amit Doshi, also an IM.

Dutch IM Thomas Beerdsen was the only player to force a draw against Erigaisi, who started as the third seed.

Erigaisi gained 18.7 Elo points with a rating performance of 2822 on the way to his triumph.

Meanwhile, Gukesh, the fourth seed, won eight games but his defeat at the hands of Erigaisi put paid to his chances.

The Chennai-based Gukesh's wins came against GM Max Warmerdam (Holland), Georgia's Nodar Lortkipanidze, Vojtech Zwardon (Cze) and Lennis Martinez Ramirez (Cuba).

Gukesh gained 17.7 Elo points for his performance in the tourney.

A total of five Indians participated in the tournament. Moksh Amit Doshi was the next best Indian performer as he finished 15th with six points.