MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Eight-year-old Indian-born becomes youngest to beat grandmaster

Indian-born Ashwath, who lives in Singapore, defeated 37-year-old Stopa to break the record set a month earlier by Leonid Ivanovic from Serbia when he beat grandmaster Milko Popchev.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 11:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Ashwath learned to play the game at the age of four and became a World Under-Eight Rapid Champion in 2022.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Ashwath learned to play the game at the age of four and became a World Under-Eight Rapid Champion in 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Ashwath learned to play the game at the age of four and became a World Under-Eight Rapid Champion in 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

An eight-year-old became the youngest player to defeat a grandmaster in classical chess on Sunday when Ashwath Kaushik beat Poland’s Jacek Stopa at the Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open in Switzerland.

Indian-born Ashwath, who lives in Singapore, defeated 37-year-old Stopa to break the record set a month earlier by Leonid Ivanovic from Serbia when he beat grandmaster Milko Popchev, according to the Chess.com website.

Ivanovic is also aged eight but was born five months before Ashwath.

“It felt really exciting and amazing, and I felt proud of my game and how I played, especially since I was worse at one point but managed to come back from that,” Ashwath told Chess.com.

Ashwath learned to play the game at the age of four and became a World Under-Eight Rapid Champion in 2022, the website said.

“He picked it up on his own, playing with his grandparents,” his father, Kaushik Sriram, said.

“It’s surreal as there isn’t really any sports tradition in our families. Every day is a new discovery, and we sometimes stumble in search of the right pathway for him.”

Ashwath finished the tournament in 12th place after losing to International Master Harry Grieve.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Eight-year-old Indian-born becomes youngest to beat grandmaster
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shardul, Dube pull Mumbai to safety against Assam on Day 1
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Champions League: Inter’s Inzaghi unsure what to expect from Atletico and old friend Simeone
    Reuters
  4. Alcaraz says he needs to improve ‘many things’ after Buenos Aires loss
    AFP
  5. Germany’s Andreas Brehme, 1990 World Cup winning goal scorer, dies
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Eight-year-old Indian-born becomes youngest to beat grandmaster
    Reuters
  2. 8-year-old Indian-origin boy Ashwath Kaushik becomes youngest to beat a GM, beats Jacek Stopa of Poland
    PTI
  3. India flexes its might with strong show at Tata Steel Chess
    Rakesh Rao
  4. India hands over Chess Olympiad Torch to Hungary
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Weissenhaus Chess Challenge: Gukesh bows out, Carlsen makes strong comeback
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Eight-year-old Indian-born becomes youngest to beat grandmaster
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shardul, Dube pull Mumbai to safety against Assam on Day 1
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Champions League: Inter’s Inzaghi unsure what to expect from Atletico and old friend Simeone
    Reuters
  4. Alcaraz says he needs to improve ‘many things’ after Buenos Aires loss
    AFP
  5. Germany’s Andreas Brehme, 1990 World Cup winning goal scorer, dies
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment