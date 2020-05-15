More Sports Chess Chess Indian Chess.com League: Chess Gurukul too good for Superkids Fancied Chess Gurukul overcame a slow start and eventually ended the first day as the worthy leader, with 16 game-points, in the inaugural Indian Chess.com League (ICL). Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 15 May, 2020 20:48 IST File picture of R. Praggnanandhaa. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 15 May, 2020 20:48 IST Fancied Chess Gurukul overcame a slow start and eventually ended the first day as the worthy leader, with 16 game-points, in the inaugural Indian Chess.com League (ICL) on Friday.In the fifth and last round of the day, Gurukul comprising Aravindh Chithambaram, R. Praggnanandhaa, M. Karthikeyan, Aditya Mittal and R. Vaishali, outplayed second seed Superkids 3.5-1.5.Strangely, the trio of Aravindh, Karthikeyan and Vaishali won with black pieces against Nihal Sarin, Raunak Sadhwani and Divya Deshpande.READ: Country's top players to take part in Indian chess leagueSurprise packetEven as Gurukul lived up to its reputation, last seed Undercover Agents proved to be the surprise packet of the day.The side captained by Padmini Rout, and consisting of Arjun Kalyan, Girish Kaushik, Koustav Chatterjee and Ajay Karthikeyan, stunned third seed Desi Boys 3-2 and, like Gurukul, stayed unbeaten.READ: FIDE's tournament to honour first World championThe resultsFifth round: Superkids lost to Chess Gurukul 1.5-3.5; Desi Boys bt Five Fighters 3.5-1.5; Chess Pathshala lost to Undercover Agents 2-3; Cheeky Cheetahs lost to United India 1.5-3.5; Chess Gyaan drew with Chess Thulir 2.5-2.5.Fourth round: Chess Gurukul bt Cheeky Cheetahs 4-1; Chess Thulir lost to Superkids 1.5-3.5; Undercover Agents bt Desi Boys 3-2; Five Fighters drew with Chess Gyaan 2.5-2.5.Third round: Chess Pathshala lost to Chess Gurukul 2-3; Cheeky Cheetahs drew with Superkids 2.5-2.5; Desi Boys bt United India 4-1; Five Fighters bt Chess Thulir 3.5-1.5; Chess Gyaan drew with Undercover Agents 2.5-2.5.Second round: Chess Gurukul drew with Desi Boys 2.5-2.5; Superkids bt Chess Pathshala 4-1; Chess Thulir bt Cheeky Cheetahs 3.5-1.5; United India bt Chess Gyaan 4-1; Undercover Agents drew with Five Fighters 2.5-2.5.First round: Chess Gyan lost to Chess Gurukul 2-3; Desi Boys drew with Superkids 2.5-2.5; Undercover Agents bt Chess Thulir 3-2; Chess Pathshala lost to Cheeky Cheetahs 0.5-4.5; Five Fighters lost to United India 1.5-3.5.Standings (after five rounds): 1. Chess Gurukul (16 game-points), 2. Desi Boys (14.5), 3-4. Undercover Agents, Superkids (14 each), 5. United India (13.5), 6. Five Fighters (11.5), 7-8. Chess Thulir, Cheeky Cheetahs (11 each), 9. Chess Gyan (10.5), 10. Chess Pathshala (9). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is - we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos