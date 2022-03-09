More Sports Chess Chess National Junior Chess C'ship: Iniyan heads pack of 42 leaders among boys; 22 share lead among girls Top seeded Grandmaster P. Iniyan headed the leading pack of 42 players at two points in the open section after the second round of the National junior chess championship here on Wednesday. Rakesh Rao GURUGRAM 09 March, 2022 21:44 IST FILE PHOTO: P Iniyan. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Rakesh Rao GURUGRAM 09 March, 2022 21:44 IST Top seeded Grandmaster P. Iniyan headed the leading pack of 42 players at two points in the open section after the second round of the National junior chess championship here on Wednesday.In the girls section, where 22 players shared the lead, Sachi Jain surprisingly held third seed Bhagyashree Patil and Charvi Patidar stunned seventh seed Meenal Gupta.Important second-round results:Open: P. Iniyan (2) bt Chidvilash Sai Surapaneni (1); A. Kumaresh (1) lost to Arjun Kalyan (2); Vishrut Parekh (1) lost to Koustav Chatterjee (2); M. Pranesh (2) bt Honi Arora (1); Daksh Goyal (1) lost to Neelash Saha (2); G. B. Harshavardhan (2) bt Eldho Skaria (1); J.P. Karan (1.5) drew with Avinash Ramesh (1.5); N. B. Hari Madhavan (2) bt Hriday Panchal (1); Daaevik Wadhawan (1) lost to Utsab Chatterjee (1); S. Rohith Krishna (2) bt Md. Bashiq Imrose (1).Girls: Shubhi Gupta (1) lost to N. Priyanka (2); B. Mounika Akshaya (2) bt Prishita Gupta (1); Bhagyashree Patil (1.5) drew with Sachi Jain (1.5); C. Lakshmi (2) bt S. Pournami (1); Dakshita Kumawat (1) lost to V. Rindhiya (2); Swara Lakshmi (1.5) drew with R. Srimathi (1.5); Charvi Patidar (2) bt Meenal Gupta (1); Samriddhaa Ghosh (2) bt N. Mounikha Harini (1); Mandakini Mishra (1) lost to V. Sarayu (1); Palkin Kaur (2) bt Ananya Anamika (1). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :