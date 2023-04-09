Chess

12-year-old Ishaan Tendolkar holds International Master Vikramaditya

On the top board, Ishan, playing black, opted for the Modern Benoni Defense to the queen pawn opening of Vikramaditya and soon gained equality.

Mumbai 09 April, 2023
In a major upset, 12-year-old Ishaan Tendolkar held top-seed and International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni to a draw in round 3 of the All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament here on Sunday.

Vikramaditya used all his experience to outwit Ishaan but the youngster was equal to the task. The players called for truce after a marathon 96 moves.

The results on board 2 to 6 were on expected lines as second seeded Saurabh Khherdekar (ELO rating points 2090), third seeded Raghav (2066), fourth seeded Arnav Kherdekar (ELO 1722, sixth seeded Guru Prakash (ELO 1691) and seventh seeded Yohan Boricha (1639) registered wins over their respective opponents.

The lead is now shared by 12 players who are on 3/3. A group of nine players are following the leaders with 2.5/3.

Six more rounds are still be played in the Rs 3.00 lakh prize money tourney, which is being conducted by India Chess School.

