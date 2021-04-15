Chess Chess K. Viswanathan, father of Anand, dies aged 92 Viswanathan, father of five-time World chess champion V. Anand, passed away on Thursday after a brief illness. K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 15 April, 2021 10:59 IST Parents of Anand, K. Viswanathan (right) and Susheela Viswanathan, in Chennai in November, 2013. - K. V. SRINIVASAN K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 15 April, 2021 10:59 IST K. Viswanathan (92 years), father of five-time World chess champion V. Anand, passed away here on Thursday, after a brief illness. A former General Manager (Southern Railway), Viswanathan is survived by two sons and a daughter."He made sure Anand could travel both within India and abroad. With his modest salary, he always ensured Anand never lacked any support. A man with simple and correct values, he made sure Anand always had the right values. He took great pride in his son. He remained a proud Railway man till the end," said Aruna Anand, wife of V. Anand. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.