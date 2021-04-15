Chess

K. Viswanathan, father of Anand, dies aged 92

Viswanathan, father of five-time World chess champion V. Anand, passed away on Thursday after a brief illness.

Parents of Anand, K. Viswanathan (right) and Susheela Viswanathan, in Chennai in November, 2013. - K. V. SRINIVASAN

K. Viswanathan (92 years), father of five-time World chess champion V. Anand, passed away here on Thursday, after a brief illness.

A former General Manager (Southern Railway), Viswanathan is survived by two sons and a daughter.

"He made sure Anand could travel both within India and abroad. With his modest salary, he always ensured Anand never lacked any support. A man with simple and correct values, he made sure Anand always had the right values. He took great pride in his son. He remained a proud Railway man till the end," said Aruna Anand, wife of V. Anand.