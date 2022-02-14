More Sports Chess Chess Kanpur to host National Chess Championship as AICF releases revised calendar Kanpur will host the MPL 58th National chess championship at the Ganges Club from February 25 to March 3. Rakesh Rao 14 February, 2022 17:28 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The duration of the event was cut down to a week by reducing the number of rounds from 13 to 11 and holding two rounds each on four days. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao 14 February, 2022 17:28 IST Kanpur will host the MPL 58th National chess championship at the Ganges Club from February 25 to March 3.The All India Chess Federation (AICF) was due to hold its flagship event, offering a prize-fund of Rs. 30 lakh, from February 9. Since the voting in the city for the ongoing Assembly Elections clashed with the previous dates, the event was rescheduled.The duration of the event was cut down to a week by reducing the number of rounds from 13 to 11 and holding two rounds each on four days.The women’s National championship will be at Bhubaneswar from February 25 to March 2.ALSO READ | Indian chess ace Harika among players who were sent sexually abusive mail The fresh restrictions owing to the rise in Covid cases across the country forced the AICF to revise its calendar for the first half of the year.It was decided to reduce the number of playing days besides doing away with the National under-8, under-10, under-12 and under-14 championships in open and girls sections.The new dates for the International Opens in Guwahati, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Odisha and Visakhapatnam were also finalized.The revised calendar:DateCompetitionLocationFebruary 25- March 2Women National ChampionshipBhubaneswarFebruary 25-March 3National Chess ChampionshipKanpurMarch-4-8National Sub-Junior ChampionshipDelhiMarch 9-13National Junior ChampionshipGurugramMarch 13-20Guwahati International OpenGuwahatiMarch 22-29Delhi International OpenNew DelhiMarch 31-April 7Gujarat International OpenAhmedabadApril 9-16National Team ChampionshipNashikApril 18-25National Under-18 ChampionshipCoimbatoreMay 11-19Pune International OpenPuneMay 21-29Kolkata International OpenKolkataMay 31-June 8Odisha International OpenBhubaneswarJune 10-18Visakhapatnam International OpenVisakhapatnam Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :