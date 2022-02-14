Chess

Kanpur to host National Chess Championship as AICF releases revised calendar

Kanpur will host the MPL 58th National chess championship at the Ganges Club from February 25 to March 3.

14 February, 2022 17:28 IST
Chessboard

The duration of the event was cut down to a week by reducing the number of rounds from 13 to 11 and holding two rounds each on four days.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) was due to hold its flagship event, offering a prize-fund of Rs. 30 lakh, from February 9. Since the voting in the city for the ongoing Assembly Elections clashed with the previous dates, the event was rescheduled.

The duration of the event was cut down to a week by reducing the number of rounds from 13 to 11 and holding two rounds each on four days.

The women’s National championship will be at Bhubaneswar from February 25 to March 2.

ALSO READ | Indian chess ace Harika among players who were sent sexually abusive mail

The fresh restrictions owing to the rise in Covid cases across the country forced the AICF to revise its calendar for the first half of the year.

It was decided to reduce the number of playing days besides doing away with the National under-8, under-10, under-12 and under-14 championships in open and girls sections.

The new dates for the International Opens in Guwahati, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Odisha and Visakhapatnam were also finalized.

The revised calendar:

DateCompetitionLocation
February 25- March 2Women National ChampionshipBhubaneswar
February 25-March 3National Chess ChampionshipKanpur
March-4-8National Sub-Junior ChampionshipDelhi
March 9-13National Junior ChampionshipGurugram
March 13-20Guwahati International OpenGuwahati
March 22-29Delhi International OpenNew Delhi
March 31-April 7Gujarat International OpenAhmedabad
April 9-16National Team ChampionshipNashik
April 18-25National Under-18 ChampionshipCoimbatore
May 11-19Pune International OpenPune
May 21-29Kolkata International OpenKolkata
May 31-June 8Odisha International OpenBhubaneswar
June 10-18Visakhapatnam International OpenVisakhapatnam

