Chess Chess Humpy: China will pose tough challenge in Chess Olympiad However, world No. 2 Koneru Humpy believes India has a very strong side at the online Chess Olympiad beginning on Friday. P. K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 19 August, 2020 22:14 IST File photo of Koneru Humpy who is now more comfortable with the format of playing chess online. - Special Arrangement P. K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 19 August, 2020 22:14 IST World No. 2 Koneru Humpy believes India has a very strong side at the online Chess Olympiad beginning on Friday.The star-studded squad comprises the likes of five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, Pendyala Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi, Dronavalli Harika, R. Vaishali and teen sensations Nihal Sarin and R. Praggnanandhaa."I am happy to be part of this team and I hope it will be an exciting tournament," Humpy told Sportstar over phone from Vijayawada on Wednesday. "India has good chances but in rapid and blitz chess, reputations don't matter much." India to take on China in online chess battle India, which has been seeded directly to the top division, has some strong rivals in Group A. "China will of course be a tough challenge," she said. "But I think Iran, Germany, Georgia and Vietnam have also some very good players."Humpy said she started to enjoy playing online chess more after the recent Women's Speed Chess Grand Prix series organised by FIDE. She had reached the final of the last leg."I wasn't too keen about playing online or speed chess earlier, but I am more comfortable after the Grand Prix," she said.India opens its campaign with what should be an easy match against Zimbabwe. Later on Friday, India will take on Vietnam and Uzbekistan.