Koneru Humpy knocked out from Speed Chess Championship

Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan stunned Koneru Humpy 14.5-7.5 in the opening match of the Women's Speed Chess Championship on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Indian lost and thus was knocked out of the 16-player online event organised by world chess governing body FIDE and Chess.com. Humpy got off to a bad start, losing the first game.

The Kazakhstan player went on to take a 4-3 lead at the end of the segment played in the 5+1 time control. She increased the lead to 6.5-4.5 after the 3+1 games and then dominated the 1+1 segment.

Now that Humpy is out, India's hopes rest on Dronavalli Harika and R. Vaishali. Harika will take on Alexandra Kosteniuk of Russia on June 16, while Vaishali will play China’s Lei Tingjie three days later.