Women's Speed Chess: Humpy shocks Yifan, makes final

Koneru Humpy stunned Hou Yifan 6-5 to enter the final of the fourth Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess Championship on Friday.

It was sweet revenge for the World No. 2 from Vijayawada. The Chinese World No. 1 has been her nemesis over the years.

It was an exciting semifinal that went down to the wire. The scores were level at 5-5 going to the last game. In the nerve-wracking finale of one-minute-plus-one-second game, Humpy prevailed. "This is certainly my best performance yet in online chess, something I don't have much experience in," a delighted Humpy told Sportstar.

"It felt great to beat Yifan, who has a superior score against me in classical chess and who has been in top form in this leg."

In Sunday's final, she will meet Russia's Alexandra Kosteniuk, who defeated Sarasadat Khademalsharieh of Iran 7.5-3.5.