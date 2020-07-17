Chess Chess Women's Speed Chess: Humpy shocks Yifan, makes final The scores were level at 5-5 going to the last game. Humpy prevailed in the nerve-wracking finale of one-minute-plus-one-second game. P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 17 July, 2020 22:42 IST Koneru Humpy stunned Hou Yifan 6-5 to enter the final of Women's Speed Chess Championshionship. - Special Arrangement P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 17 July, 2020 22:42 IST Koneru Humpy stunned Hou Yifan 6-5 to enter the final of the fourth Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess Championship on Friday. It was sweet revenge for the World No. 2 from Vijayawada. The Chinese World No. 1 has been her nemesis over the years. READ| Legends of Chess from July 21 with Anand, Kramnik, Carlsen It was an exciting semifinal that went down to the wire. The scores were level at 5-5 going to the last game. In the nerve-wracking finale of one-minute-plus-one-second game, Humpy prevailed. "This is certainly my best performance yet in online chess, something I don't have much experience in," a delighted Humpy told Sportstar. "It felt great to beat Yifan, who has a superior score against me in classical chess and who has been in top form in this leg."In Sunday's final, she will meet Russia's Alexandra Kosteniuk, who defeated Sarasadat Khademalsharieh of Iran 7.5-3.5. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos