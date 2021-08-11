Chess Chess Kramnik Challenge: Mendonca the lone Indian in reduced field of 16 The field, reduced from 20 players seen in the first two legs, is without the cream of the Indian talent - R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh, winners on the Tour so far, and Nihal Sarin. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 11 August, 2021 19:35 IST Leon Mendonca is the lone Indian in the reduced field of 16 players in the $15,000 Kramnik Challenge online rapid chess tournament. - special arrangement Rakesh Rao New Delhi 11 August, 2021 19:35 IST Leon Mendonca is the lone Indian in the reduced field of 16 players in the $15,000 Kramnik Challenge online rapid chess tournament, the third leg of the Julius Baer Challengers Tour beginning on Thursday.READ| Nihal Sarin wins Serbia Open, claims second straight title The field, reduced from 20 players seen in the first two legs, is without the cream of the Indian talent - R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh, winners on the Tour so far, and Nihal Sarin. The four-day round-robin event will witness four rounds on each of the first three days, followed by three rounds on August 15.READ| Abhimanyu Mishra becomes youngest Grandmaster in chess history The team members:Team Polgar: Vincent Keymer (Ger), Awonder Liang (USA), Polina Shuvalova (Rus), Volodar Murzin (Rus), Sarasadat Khademalsharieh (Iri), Marc Andria Maurizzi (Fra), Zhu Jiner (Chn) and Balaji Daggupati (USA).Team Kramnik: Nodirbek Abusattorov (Uzb), Jonas Bjerre (Den), Leon Mendonca (Ind), Lei Tingjie (Chn), Dinara Saduakassova (Kaz), Christopher Yoo (USA), Carissa Yip (USA) and Yahli Sokolovsky (Isr). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :