Kramnik Challenge chess: Leon Mendonca fares better

Goan-lad Leon Mendonca came up with an improved showing, scoring two points from four rounds, to occupy the 14th spot after 12 rounds of Kramnik Challenge online rapid chess tournament on Saturday.

With three rounds to go, USA’s Awonder Liang headed the table with 9.5 points. The winner qualifies to play an event of the elite Meltwaters Champions Chess Tour.



The results (involving Indian)

12th round: Volodar Murzin (Rus) drew with Leon Mendonca; 11th round: Mendonca lost to Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb); 10th round: Sarasadat Khademalsharieh (Iri) lost to Mendonca; Ninth round: Mendonca drew with Marc Adnria Maurizzi (Fra).



Leading Standings (after 12 rounds): 1. Awonder Liang (USA, 9.5 points); 2. Vincent Keymer (Ger, 9); 3-4. Christopher Yoo (USA), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) (8.5 each); 14. Leon Mendonca (4.5).