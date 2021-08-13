Chess Chess Kramnik Challenge Chess: Leon Mendonca struggles Three draws preceded by a loss kept lone Indian Leon Mendonca in the 13th spot after four rounds of the Kramnik Challenge online rapid chess tournament on Thursday. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 13 August, 2021 19:48 IST File picture of Leon Mendonca. - Chess Base India Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 13 August, 2021 19:48 IST Three draws preceded by a loss kept lone Indian Leon Mendonca in the 13th spot after four rounds of the Kramnik Challenge online rapid chess tournament on Thursday.Germany’s Vincent Keymer took the lead at 3.5 points in the16-player round-robin event.Selected results (fourth round)Dinara Saduakassova (Kaz) drew with Leon Mendonca; (third round): Mendonca drew with Awonder Liang (USA); Carissa Yip (USA) drew with Mendonca; Lei Tingjie (Chn) bt Mendonca.Leading standings (after four rounds): 1. Vincent Keymer (Ger, 3.5), 2-4. Christopher Yoo (USA), Awonder Liang (USA) and Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) (3 each); 13. Leon Mendonca (1.5). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :