Kramnik Challenge Chess: Leon Mendonca suffers three losses

Leon Mendonca suffered three straight losses on the second day of the Kramnik Challenge online rapid chess tournament and tumbled to the 15th spot after the eighth round.

New Delhi 14 August, 2021 20:18 IST

Leon Mendonca suffered three straight losses on the second day of the Kramnik Challenge online rapid chess tournament and tumbled to the 15th spot after the eighth round on Friday.

Mendonca (2.5 points) started the day beating 16th-placed Yahli Sokolovsky but lost the next three rounds. USA’s Awonder Liang and top-seeded Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov shared the lead on six points.

The results: Eighth round: Jonas Buhl Bjerre (Den) bt Leon Mendonca; Seventh round: Mendonca lost to Polina Shuvalova (Rus); Sixth round: Christopher Yoo (USA) bt Mendonca; Fifth round: Mendonca bt Yahli Sokolovsky (Isr).

Leading standings (after eight rounds): 1-2. Awonder Liang (USA), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) (6 each); 3-4. Vincent Keymer (Ger), Christopher Yoo (USA) (5.5 each). 15. Leon Mendonca (2.5).

