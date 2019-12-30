Kramnik, Gelfand to conduct coaching camp in Chennai

Fourteen young chess players, including Grandmasters R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh among others, will take part in a coaching camp, organized by tech company Microsense, between January 8 to 18, next year.

Former World champion Vladimir Kramnik and World title challenger Boris Gelfand will be the lead coaches and will be flying to Chennai from Geneva and Tel Aviv, respectively for the purpose.



Also part of the camp are Raunak Sadhwani, Prithu Gupta, P. Iniyan, Arjun Erigaisi, and a few International Masters like Rakshitta Ravi and R. Vaishali.



Gelfand, a contemporary of legend Viswanathan Anand said, “India has a unique generation of talents and aspiring to become the superpower of the chess world. Some of these juniors have already achieved incredible successes, others are about to follow.

"I am sure that during our camp they’ll learn a lot about the way to think, to approach chess and would improve their work ethic. I am very excited to join the project and have no doubts it would be a great experience for everyone.”



Kramnik said he was excited to be back in India. “After the first camp which we held in Chens-Sur-Leman, France, I am glad that we are having the second camp once again. This time it is even more exciting because it will be held in Chennai, and from six students [then], we will be having 14.

"I am also very excited that I will be joined by Boris Gelfand to train these youngsters. Incidentally, the last time I was in India was back in 1990s, for a match against Boris! Once again, I will be in India working alongside him."