Madhvendra leads in National U-12 online rapid chess; U-14 girls’ standings revised

Madhya Pradesh’s Madhvendra Pratap Sharma aggregated seven points from seven rounds to lead the open section of the National under-12 online rapid chess tournament on Wednesday.

Mayank Chakraborthy, Yash Bharadia, Daaevik Wadhawan, Akshay Borgaonkar and Mrinmoy Rajkhowa share the second spot at 6.5 points.

Meanwhile, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) has revised the standings of the National (u-14) girls rapid championship that concluded on Monday.

Based on the Fairplay report from the official broadcaster Tornelo and the subsequent decision of the five-member Fairplay panel, 10 players, including runner-up Stuty Aishwary, were found guilty of using unfair means.

As per the revised standings, Saparya Ghosh (Bengal) and Shubhi Gupta (UP) have been elevated to the second and third places, behind champion G. Tejaswini (Tamil Nadu).