Chessable Masters LIVE: Fabiano Caruana to take on Ding Liren on Day 2

On Saturday, in what turned out to a tale of two debutants, P. Harikrishna slumped to the bottom of the Group A table while Russia’s Vladimir Artemiev rose to the top on the opening day of the Chessable Masters.

Hari, who started with a loss to Artemiev, let Carlsen off the hook and lost again. Outplayed by Daniil Dubov in the third round, Hari gathered his wits to hold Hikaru Nakamura and then scored a confidence-building victory over Alexander Grischuk.



