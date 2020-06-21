Chess Chessable Masters LIVE: Fabiano Caruana to take on Ding Liren on Day 2 Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess tour. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 June, 2020 18:44 IST World Champion Magnus Carlsen and 11 more of the world's best chess players are competing in the Chessable Masters, the third event in the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour. - Representative Image/ Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 June, 2020 18:44 IST Good evening! Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third event of the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour. On Saturday, in what turned out to a tale of two debutants, P. Harikrishna slumped to the bottom of the Group A table while Russia’s Vladimir Artemiev rose to the top on the opening day of the Chessable Masters.Hari, who started with a loss to Artemiev, let Carlsen off the hook and lost again. Outplayed by Daniil Dubov in the third round, Hari gathered his wits to hold Hikaru Nakamura and then scored a confidence-building victory over Alexander Grischuk. Follow all the live action from Sunday's matches: THE CONTESTANTS:NameCountryAgeRapid ratingWorld rankingBlitz ratingWorld rankingClassical ratingWorld rankingGROUP A Magnus CarlsenNorway29288112887228632Alexander GrischukRussia3627747279914277714Hikaru NakamuraUSA322829429001273618P. HarikrishnaIndia34269051266365279126Vladislav ArtemievRussia22276913278312271629Daniil DubovRussia24277012272032269938GROUP B Fabiano CaruanaUSA2727731127113528352Ding LirenChina27283632788827913Ian NepomniachtchiRussia292778927851027844Maxime Vachier-LagraveFrance29286022822327785Teimour RadjabovAzerbaijan3327581527571827659Anish GiriNetherlands25273124275222276410