Chessable Masters LIVE: Fabiano Caruana to take on Ding Liren on Day 2

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess tour.

Last Updated: 21 June, 2020 18:44 IST
World Champion Magnus Carlsen and 11 more of the world's best chess players are competing in the Chessable Masters, the third event in the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.   -  Representative Image/ Getty Images

Good evening! Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third event of the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.

 

On Saturday, in what turned out to a tale of two debutants, P. Harikrishna slumped to the bottom of the Group A table while Russia’s Vladimir Artemiev rose to the top on the opening day of the Chessable Masters.

Hari, who started with a loss to Artemiev, let Carlsen off the hook and lost again. Outplayed by Daniil Dubov in the third round, Hari gathered his wits to hold Hikaru Nakamura and then scored a confidence-building victory over Alexander Grischuk.
 

Follow all the live action from Sunday's matches:

 

 

THE CONTESTANTS:

NameCountryAgeRapid ratingWorld rankingBlitz ratingWorld rankingClassical ratingWorld ranking
GROUP A        
Magnus CarlsenNorway29288112887228632
Alexander GrischukRussia3627747279914277714
Hikaru NakamuraUSA322829429001273618
P. HarikrishnaIndia34269051266365279126
Vladislav ArtemievRussia22276913278312271629
Daniil DubovRussia24277012272032269938
GROUP B        
Fabiano CaruanaUSA2727731127113528352
Ding LirenChina27283632788827913
Ian NepomniachtchiRussia292778927851027844
Maxime Vachier-LagraveFrance29286022822327785
Teimour RadjabovAzerbaijan3327581527571827659
Anish GiriNetherlands25273124275222276410

 

