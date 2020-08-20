Chess Chess Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour: Carlsen leads in decider At the end of yesterday's play, Magnus Carlsen posted a dramatic triumph over Hikaru Nakamura in the sixth set to take the final into the decider. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 20 August, 2020 21:47 IST Magnus Carlsen took the lead in the decider against Hikaru Nakamura. - FILE PHOTO/RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao New Delhi 20 August, 2020 21:47 IST Magnus Carlsen inched closer to winning his signature event by claiming the first game of the final set in 41 moves against Hikaru Nakamura in the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Thursday. With the players locked at 3-3 after Carlen scored a timely 3-1 victory in the sixth set on Wednesday, the opening game of the decider held special significance. The clinical triumph gave a huge psychological advantage to Carlsen, with three more rapid games remaining. READ | Chess Olympiad promises plenty of thrills online Carlsen gained more within 10 moves of the Berlin Defence and gradually improved his position. On the 23rd move, Nakamura's choice of queen-move allowed Carlsen to tighten his grip. After losing a pawn for no compensation, Nakamura chose for a stunning continuation when he exchanged a knight and a bishop for a rook. This trade-off swung the game decisively in Carlsen's favour. For the last 14 moves, Nakamura fought without being allowed to cover any ground.The results - FinalSet Seven (Set One, Game One): Hikaru Nakamura (USA) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor)Set Six: Carlsen bt Nakamura 3-1. (After six sets; Carlsen and Nakamura tied at 3-all). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos