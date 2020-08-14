Chess Chess Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals: Nakamura, Carlsen open with an exciting draw Hikaru Nakamura, the highest-rated blitz player, showed he was not intimidated by favourite Magnus Carlsen and came out of a worrying position. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 14 August, 2020 21:19 IST Magnus Carlsen opted for the Sicilian Najdorf and drove the game into an unfamiliar territory for Hikaru Nakamura. - Getty Images / File Photo Rakesh Rao New Delhi 14 August, 2020 21:19 IST Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura played out a well-fought 49-move draw to kick-start the best-of-seven-set title clash of the $300,000 Magnus Calrsen Chess Tour Finals on Friday.Nakamura, the highest-rated blitz player in the world, showed he was not intimidated by the favourite and came out of a briefly worrying position to prove equal.Carlsen opted for the Sicilian Najdorf and drove the game into an unfamiliar territory for Nakamura. From the 14th move, Carlsen chose to invest more time in making progress. As a result, by the 21st move, he had burnt five minutes more than Nakamura.READ | Chess Tour Finals: Carlsen enters final after Ding's remarkable fight With the kings castled on the opposite flanks, queens off the board and 12 pawns in play, Carlsen offered a central pawn on the 22nd move. Nakamura took the pawn spending much of his extra time.Later, with Carlsen's pieces showing more harmony, Nakamura even sacrificed his rook for a bishop to keep the balance of the position. A little later, Carlsen respected Nakamura's defence by returning the rook for a bishop, before the trading of knights led to a draw.The resultFinal: (Set One, Game One): Hikaru Nakamura (USA) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos