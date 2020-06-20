Chess Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour LIVE: P. Harikrishna loses opening game against Artemiev Harikrishna, the first Indian on the Tour, is part of a 12-player field that includes the world’s top six on the classical format ranking list. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 June, 2020 20:14 IST P. Harikrishna will be in action at the Chessable Masters on Saturday. - FIDE Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 June, 2020 20:14 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third leg of million-dollar Carlsen tour.The presence of Grandmaster P. Harikrishna is sure to cause a major spike in Indian interest in the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour that continues with the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Saturday.Follow all the live action here: THE CONTESTANTS:GROUP ANameCountryAgeRapid ratingWorld rankingBlitz ratingWorld rankingClassical ratingWorld rankingMagnus CarlsenNorway29288112887228632Alexander GrischukRussia3627747279914277714Hikaru NakamuraUSA322829429001273618P. HarikrishnaIndia34269051266365279126Vladislav ArtemievRussia22276913278312271629Daniil DubovRussia24277012272032269938Group B Fabiano CaruanaUSA2727731127113528352Ding LirenChina27283632788827913Ian NepomniachtchiRussia292778927851027844Maxime Vachier-LagraveFrance29286022822327785Teimour RadjabovAzerbaijan3327581527571827659Anish GiriNetherlands25273124275222276410