Chess

Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour LIVE: P. Harikrishna loses opening game against Artemiev

Harikrishna, the first Indian on the Tour, is part of a 12-player field that includes the world’s top six on the classical format ranking list.

Last Updated: 20 June, 2020 20:14 IST

P. Harikrishna will be in action at the Chessable Masters on Saturday.   -  FIDE

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third leg of million-dollar Carlsen tour.

The presence of Grandmaster P. Harikrishna is sure to cause a major spike in Indian interest in the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour that continues with the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Saturday.

Follow all the live action here:

 

THE CONTESTANTS:

GROUP A

NameCountryAgeRapid ratingWorld rankingBlitz ratingWorld rankingClassical ratingWorld ranking
Magnus CarlsenNorway29288112887228632
Alexander GrischukRussia3627747279914277714
Hikaru NakamuraUSA322829429001273618
P. HarikrishnaIndia34269051266365279126
Vladislav ArtemievRussia22276913278312271629
Daniil DubovRussia24277012272032269938
Group B        
Fabiano CaruanaUSA2727731127113528352
Ding LirenChina27283632788827913
Ian NepomniachtchiRussia292778927851027844
Maxime Vachier-LagraveFrance29286022822327785
Teimour RadjabovAzerbaijan3327581527571827659
Anish GiriNetherlands25273124275222276410

 

