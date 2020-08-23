Chess Chess Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour to return in November After the stupendous success of the inaugural million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour, the second season will commence in November. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 23 August, 2020 19:20 IST The next season promises to offer more prize-money and invite more world class players. (File photo) - REUTERS PHOTO Rakesh Rao New Delhi 23 August, 2020 19:20 IST After the stupendous success of the inaugural million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour, the second season will commence in November.The Tour turned out to be a stupendous success with some engaging chess involving some of the best names in the game. It recorded a whopping 70 million views across various online platforms and select TV channels. MCT Finals: Magnus Carlsen beats Hikaru Nakamura in decider to clinch title For the record, out of the five events including the $300,000 Chess Tour finale, Carlsen won four.The next season promises to offer more prize-money and invite more world class players. Talking about this signature event, Carlsen said, "It has been a dream come true to see the growth of chess and the fans embracing online chess as a thrilling spectator sport." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos