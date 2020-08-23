Chess

Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour to return in November

After the stupendous success of the inaugural million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour, the second season will commence in November.

New Delhi 23 August, 2020 19:20 IST

The next season promises to offer more prize-money and invite more world class players. (File photo)   -  REUTERS PHOTO

The Tour turned out to be a stupendous success with some engaging chess involving some of the best names in the game. It recorded a whopping 70 million views across various online platforms and select TV channels.

MCT Finals: Magnus Carlsen beats Hikaru Nakamura in decider to clinch title  

For the record, out of the five events including the $300,000 Chess Tour finale, Carlsen won four.

The next season promises to offer more prize-money and invite more world class players. Talking about this signature event, Carlsen said, "It has been a dream come true to see the growth of chess and the fans embracing online chess as a thrilling spectator sport."

