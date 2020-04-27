More Sports Chess Chess Giri grounds Carlsen, Firouzja floors Vachier on day of underdogs Anish Giri punished in-form Magnus Carlsen for an uncharacteristic blunder and went on to win 2.5-1.5 for his first victory. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 27 April, 2020 16:20 IST Anish Giri, still in the seventh place having lost all his previous four rounds, won the second and only decisive game after Carlsen committed a blunder, lost a rook and resigned soon thereafter. - AFP Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 27 April, 2020 16:20 IST A struggling Anish Giri punished in-form Magnus Carlsen for an uncharacteristic blunder and went on to win 2.5-1.5 for his first victory in the $250,000 Magnus Carlsen Invitational online chess tournament on Sunday.It turned out to be a perfect day for the underdogs as last-man Alireza Firourzja stunned Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, ranked second in world in rapid format, 2.5-1.5 to open his account in the eight-player field. Like Giri, Firouzja’s lone win also came with black pieces. Barring the third game, all others were drawn. Anish Giri beats Magnus Carlsen 2.5:1.5! And what a reaction https://t.co/akyqMHd1xM #c24live #MagnusInvite pic.twitter.com/AxB4NMi4jQ— chess24.com (@chess24com) April 26, 2020 Giri, still in the seventh place having lost all his previous four rounds, won the second and only decisive game after Carlsen committed a blunder, lost a rook and resigned soon thereafter.Read: Anand: I am proud of the last few years that I’m able to fightCarlsen’s loss also opened up the title-race in his signature event. He leads with 11 points, just ahead of Hikaru Nakamura (10) who plays his fifth round against joint-third Caruana (8).Fifth-round results: Anish Giri (Ned) bt Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 2.5-1.5; Alireza Firouzja (FIDE) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 2.5-1.5. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos