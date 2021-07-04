Mohammad Reyan wins National U-10 open rapid online chess title

Bihar’s Mohammad Reyan won the National under-10 open rapid online chess title on superior tie-break score over Goa’s Ethan Vaz after they tied at 10.5 points from 11 rounds on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh’s Bhaavan Kolla took the third spot after being tied with Maharashtra’s Vivaan Saraogi at 9.5 points.

The event, suspended after seven rounds due to server issues, resumed on Sunday and the last four rounds were completed.