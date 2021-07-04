Chess Chess Mohammad Reyan wins National U-10 open rapid online chess title Bihar’s Mohammad Reyan won the National under-10 open rapid online chess title on superior tie-break score over Goa’s Ethan Vaz after they tied at 10.5 points from 11 rounds. Rakesh Rao 04 July, 2021 22:00 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh’s Bhaavan Kolla took the third spot after being tied with Maharashtra’s Vivaan Saraogi at 9.5 points. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao 04 July, 2021 22:00 IST Bihar’s Mohammad Reyan won the National under-10 open rapid online chess title on superior tie-break score over Goa’s Ethan Vaz after they tied at 10.5 points from 11 rounds on Sunday.Andhra Pradesh’s Bhaavan Kolla took the third spot after being tied with Maharashtra’s Vivaan Saraogi at 9.5 points.READ: Aronian blanks Artemiev, wins titleThe event, suspended after seven rounds due to server issues, resumed on Sunday and the last four rounds were completed. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :