Chess

Mohammad Reyan wins National U-10 open rapid online chess title

Bihar’s Mohammad Reyan won the National under-10 open rapid online chess title on superior tie-break score over Goa’s Ethan Vaz after they tied at 10.5 points from 11 rounds.

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
04 July, 2021 22:00 IST
Chessboard

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh’s Bhaavan Kolla took the third spot after being tied with Maharashtra’s Vivaan Saraogi at 9.5 points.   -  Getty Images

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
04 July, 2021 22:00 IST

Bihar’s Mohammad Reyan won the National under-10 open rapid online chess title on superior tie-break score over Goa’s Ethan Vaz after they tied at 10.5 points from 11 rounds on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh’s Bhaavan Kolla took the third spot after being tied with Maharashtra’s Vivaan Saraogi at 9.5 points.

READ: Aronian blanks Artemiev, wins title

The event, suspended after seven rounds due to server issues, resumed on Sunday and the last four rounds were completed.

Read more stories on Chess.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :