Chess National Girls' U-12 Online Rapid Championship: Aadya, Arpitha in lead

Rakesh Rao
New Delhi
26 June, 2021 20:46 IST

Aadya Gupta of Delhi and Telangana's Arpitha Kothagundla shared the lead with 6.5 points from seven rounds in the national girls' under-12 online rapid chess championship on Saturday.

Second seed Sachi Jain, third seed Aswinika Mani and fifth seed Yashvi Jain were part of a 13-player pack sharing the third spot with six points. Four more rounds remain.