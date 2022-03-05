More Sports Chess Chess National sub-junior championship: Pranav heads leaders’ group; Sarayu, Mrittika held among girls V. Pranav headed a 11-player leaders’ group after three rounds with a perfect score in the open section of the National sub-junior (under-16) chess championship Rakesh Rao 05 March, 2022 20:27 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Among the girls, Sachi Jain (Delhi) held top seed V. Sarayu (Telangana) - Getty Images Rakesh Rao 05 March, 2022 20:27 IST Tamil Nadu’s top-seeded International Master V. Pranav headed a 11-player leaders’ group after three rounds with a perfect score in the open section of the National sub-junior (under-16) chess championship here on Saturday.Among the girls, where Sachi Jain (Delhi) held top seed V. Sarayu (Telangana) and S. Pournima (Kerala) proved equal to second seed Mrittika Mallick (Bengal), seven players shared the lead with three points.READ: Goswami, Turambekar set 35km race walk national records during World Team C'shipsImportant third-round resultsBoys: Daksh Gupta lost to V. Pranav; M. Pranesh bt Jihar Shah; Parth Salvi drew with S. Harshad; S. Rohit bt Mohd. Bashiq Imrose; Mayank Chakraborty drew with Arun Kataria; Mrithyunjay Mahadevan lost to Colaco Reuben; V. S. Nandish lost to Aditya Gampa.Girls: Sachi Jain drew with V. Sarayu; Mrittika Mallick drew with S. Pournami; G. Tejaswini bt Saparya Ghosh; Tanisa Boramanika bt Siya Kulkarni; Dakshita Kumawat bt Anushka Gupta; Swara Lakshmi drew with N. Yashavishree. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :