National sub-junior championship: Pranav heads leaders’ group; Sarayu, Mrittika held among girls

Tamil Nadu’s top-seeded International Master V. Pranav headed a 11-player leaders’ group after three rounds with a perfect score in the open section of the National sub-junior (under-16) chess championship here on Saturday.

Among the girls, where Sachi Jain (Delhi) held top seed V. Sarayu (Telangana) and S. Pournima (Kerala) proved equal to second seed Mrittika Mallick (Bengal), seven players shared the lead with three points.

Important third-round results