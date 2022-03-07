More Sports Chess Chess National Sub-Junior Chess C'Ship: Pranesh leads; Mahendra stuns Pranav Andhra’s Mahendra Teja stunned top seeded International Master Tamil Nadu’s V. Pranav in the seventh round to leave M. Pranesh as the sole leader at 6.5 points after seven rounds of the open section of the National sub-junior chess championship Rakesh Rao 07 March, 2022 20:49 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In the girls’ section, Maharashtra’s Tanisha Boramanikar took the lead at 6.5 points after beating Tamil Nadu’s S. Kanishka. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao 07 March, 2022 20:49 IST Andhra’s Mahendra Teja stunned top seeded International Master Tamil Nadu’s V. Pranav in the seventh round to leave M. Pranesh as the sole leader at 6.5 points after seven rounds of the open section of the National sub-junior chess championship at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Monday.Pranesh, the second seeded International Master, had drawn the sixth round with joint leader and Tamil Nadu teammate Pranav in the day’s earlier round. With two rounds to go, Pranesh holds a half-point lead.ALSO READ | FIDE Grand Prix: Vidit's hopes recede; Harikrishna set to exit In the girls’ section, Maharashtra’s Tanisha Boramanikar took the lead at 6.5 points after beating Tamil Nadu’s S. Kanishka. West Bengal’s Mrittika Mallick and Andhra’s Mohitha Vakcheri shared the second spot at six points.Important seventh-round results:Open: M. Pranesh (6.5) bt S. Harshad (5.5); V. Pranav (5.5) lost to Mahendra Teja (6); Kaivalya Nagare (5.5) drew with Shaik Sumer Arsh (5.5); Mayank Chakraborty (5.5) bt Arjun Adireddy (5); S. Rohit (5.5) bt Chidvilash Sai Surapaneni (4.5); Daksh Goyal (5.5) bt Aaditya Dhingra (4.5).Girls: Tanisha Boramanikar (6.5) bt S. Kanishka (5); Mrittika Mallick (6) bt Dhanashree Kharimode (5); Mohitha Vakcheri (6) bt Aadhya Jain (5); Keerti Shree Reddy (5.5) bt Dakshita Kumawat (5); S. Pournami (5) drew with V. Sarayu (5); Arshiya Das (4.5) lost to Anushka Gupta (5.5); Saparya Ghosh (4.5) lost to Shubhi Gupta (5.5). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :