National Sub-Junior Chess C'Ship: Pranesh leads; Mahendra stuns Pranav

Andhra’s Mahendra Teja stunned top seeded International Master Tamil Nadu’s V. Pranav in the seventh round to leave M. Pranesh as the sole leader at 6.5 points after seven rounds of the open section of the National sub-junior chess championship at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Monday.

Pranesh, the second seeded International Master, had drawn the sixth round with joint leader and Tamil Nadu teammate Pranav in the day’s earlier round. With two rounds to go, Pranesh holds a half-point lead.

ALSO READ | FIDE Grand Prix: Vidit's hopes recede; Harikrishna set to exit

In the girls’ section, Maharashtra’s Tanisha Boramanikar took the lead at 6.5 points after beating Tamil Nadu’s S. Kanishka. West Bengal’s Mrittika Mallick and Andhra’s Mohitha Vakcheri shared the second spot at six points.