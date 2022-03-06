National sub-junior chess c'ship: Pranav, Pranesh lead; Mohitha ahead among girls

Tamil Nadu’s top two seeds, International Masters V. Pranav and M. Pranesh maintained their all-win record to lead after five rounds of the open section in the National sub-junior chess championship here on Sunday.

In the girls' section, Andhra’s Mohitha Vakcheri stayed ahead with five points after beating Tamil Nadu’s G. Tejaswini.

Important fifth-round results:

Open: Aditya Varun (4) lost to V. Pranav (5); M. Pranesh (5) bt Shaik Sumer Arsh (4); Colaco Reuben (4) lost to S. Harshad (4.5); Arun Kataria (4) drew with Ankit Ray (4); Vaz Ethan (4.5) bt Prakhar Bajaj (3.5); S. Rohit (3.5) drew with Arpith Bijoy (4); V. S. Nandish (3.5) drew with Aaditya Dhindra (3.5).

Girls: G. Tejaswini (4) lost to Mohitha Vakcheri (5); Mrittika Mallick (4) drew with Dakshita Kumawat (4); Tanisha Bomramanikar (4.5) bt S. Pournami (3.5); Elakshi Srivastava (3.5) lost to Shubhi Gupta (4.5); Sachi Jain (4) drew with Anupam Sreekumar (3.5).