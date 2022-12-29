National Women’s Chess C’ships: Sakshi, Aashna share lead after 4 rounds

Maharashtra’s duo of Sakshi Chitlange and Aashna Makhija cruised to their fourth victory to stay ahead after four rounds of the MPL National women’s chess championship at Kolhapur on Thursday.

On the top two boards, involving the four overnight leaders, Sakshi tamed state-mate Vrushali Deodhar in 47 moves, and Aashna defeated Bengal’s Bristy Mukherjee in 55 moves.

Also winning their games were top seed Vantika Agrawal and defending champion Divya Deshmukh, seeded two, to set up their much-anticipated clash on Friday.

On a day when experienced campaigners like Soumya Swaminathan, Bhakti Kulkarni, M. Malalakshmi, Rucha Pujari, Nisha Mohota and Swati Ghate were held, former champion Mary Ann Gomes survived the trend and stayed half a point behind the leaders.

Leading results: