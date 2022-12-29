Chess

National Women’s Chess C’ships: Sakshi, Aashna share lead after 4 rounds

On the top two boards, involving the four overnight leaders, Sakshi tamed state-mate Vrushali Deodhar in 47 moves, and Aashna defeated Bengal’s Bristy Mukherjee in 55 moves.

Rakesh Rao
29 December, 2022 20:27 IST
29 December, 2022 20:27 IST
Sakshi Chitlange (Right) leads along side Aashna Makhija with 4 out of 4 points after the fourth round.

Sakshi Chitlange (Right) leads along side Aashna Makhija with 4 out of 4 points after the fourth round. | Photo Credit: Rakesh Rao

On the top two boards, involving the four overnight leaders, Sakshi tamed state-mate Vrushali Deodhar in 47 moves, and Aashna defeated Bengal’s Bristy Mukherjee in 55 moves.

Maharashtra’s duo of Sakshi Chitlange and Aashna Makhija cruised to their fourth victory to stay ahead after four rounds of the MPL National women’s chess championship at Kolhapur on Thursday.

Also Read
National Women’s Chess C’ships: Four share lead after reputed names fail to win

On the top two boards, involving the four overnight leaders, Sakshi tamed state-mate Vrushali Deodhar in 47 moves, and Aashna defeated Bengal’s Bristy Mukherjee in 55 moves.

Also winning their games were top seed Vantika Agrawal and defending champion Divya Deshmukh, seeded two, to set up their much-anticipated clash on Friday.

On a day when experienced campaigners like Soumya Swaminathan, Bhakti Kulkarni, M. Malalakshmi, Rucha Pujari, Nisha Mohota and Swati Ghate were held, former champion Mary Ann Gomes survived the trend and stayed half a point behind the leaders.

Leading results:

FOURTH ROUND:
Vrushali Deodhar (3) lost to Sakshi Chitlange (4); Bristy Mukherjee (3) lost to Aashna Makhija (4); Vantika Agrawal (3.5) bt Rutuja Bakshi (2.5); A. G. Nimmy (2.5) lost to Divya Deshmukh (3.5); Soumya Swaminathan (3) drew with B. Mounika Akshya (3); Tejaswini Sagar (2.5) lost to Mary Ann Gomes (3.5); Bhakti Kulkarni (3) drew with Kiran Manisha Mohanty (3); Vishwa Shah (3.5) bt Aakanksha Hagawane (2.5); Srishti Pandey (3) drew with C. M. N. Sunyuktha (3); V. Varshini (3) drew with Dakshita Kumawat (3); Samriddha Ghosh (3.5) drew with M. Mahalakshmi (2.5); Rucha Pujari (2.5) drew with Rebecca Jesumarian (2.5); Saniya Tadavi (2.5) drew with Nisha Mohota (2.5); Swati Ghate (2.5) drew with Kheerthi Ganta (2.5).

Read more stories on Chess.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Checkmate E03: How the Chess Olympiad came to India & Chennai - Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it

Slide shows

Anand's milestones

Carlsen's challenger: Meet the Candidates

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us