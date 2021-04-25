Chess Chess Victorious Nepomniachtchi, Giri stay in title-hunt at Candidates Tournament Ian Nepomniachtchi defeated a struggling Wang Hao to reach eight points before Ansh Giri, with his third win in four games, ended top seed Fabiano Caruana's title-aspirations. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 25 April, 2021 20:39 IST Ian Nepomniachtchi leads the pack at the end of the 12th round of the Candidates Tournament. (File Image) - RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao New Delhi 25 April, 2021 20:39 IST With four decisive rounds on view, leader Ian Nepomniachtichi and Anish Giri remained in the race to become Magnus Carlsen's challenger for the World crown after scoring emphatic victories in the 12th round of the Candidates Tournament in Yekaterinburg, in Russia, on Saturday.Nepomniachtchi defeated a struggling Wang Hao to reach eight points before Giri, with his third win in four games, ended top seed Fabiano Caruana's title-aspirations. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave moved to the third spot by beating Kirill Alekseenko while Ding Liren redeemed some pride by stopping Alexander Grischuk.RELATED| Vidit holds Carlsen; Praggnanandhaa stuns Duda, Karjakin Two more rounds remain after the rest day on Sunday.12th round results: Wang Hao (Chn, 5) lost to Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 8); Fabiano Caruana (Ned, 6) lost to Anish Giri (7.5); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 6.5) bt Kirill Alekseenko (Rus, 4.5); Ding Liren (Chn, 5) bt Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 5.5). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.