New in Chess Classic: Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura in final

As widely anticipated, World champion Magnus Carlsen and a fiercely competitive Hikaru Nakamura set up the final of the New in Chess Classic online rapid tournament after taking contrasting routes on Friday.

Carlsen, held 2-2 by Levon Aronian in the first match of their semifinal, won the second 3-1 after winning the final two games.

Nakamura, needing a draw to reach the final, was all at sea against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov. To the surprise of all, Shakhriyar won 3-0 to force the blitz tie-breaker. After both blitz games ended in draws, Nakamura played black in the deciding Armageddon game and won in 54 moves.

READ| Aronian hits back to hold Carlsen; Nakamura leads Mamedyarov

Carlsen and Nakamura, searching for their first title on the Champions Tour, last met in the epic seven-day final of the 2020 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour. The dramatic final saw the World champion hitting back thrice after trailing by a point in the contest and prevailing in a nail-biting Armageddon game.

The results:

Semifinals: Match Two: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) beat Levon Aronian (Arm) 3-1; Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 3-0. Tie-breaker (Blitz games): Mamedyarov drew with Nakamura 1-1; (Armageddon game); Mamedyarov lost to Nakamura.