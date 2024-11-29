 />
Nihal Sarin wins President’s Cup 2024 in Uzbekistan

Other Indians in the fray to finish in the top 10 out of the 118-strong field include International Master Neelash Saha (eighth, 6 points) and Grand Master Karthikeyan Murali (ninth, 6 points).

Published : Nov 29, 2024 18:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Nihal Sarin is all concentration at the 2nd day of the Tata Steel Chess India tournament in Kolkata on November 30, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Nihal Sarin is all concentration at the 2nd day of the Tata Steel Chess India tournament in Kolkata on November 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nihal Sarin is all concentration at the 2nd day of the Tata Steel Chess India tournament in Kolkata on November 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

Indian Grand Master Nihal Sarin clinched the President Cup after drawing against Nodirbek Abdusattorov with black pieces on Friday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Sarin ended the tournament at the top of the standings with 7.5 points after playing out nine rounds while local player Abdusattorov’s chances were dealt a blow with the final-round draw. The Uzbek finished fifth with 6.5 points.

Another local player Javokhir Sindarov took second place with 7 points while Iran’s Parham Maghsoodloo finished third with 7 points as well.

Other Indians in the fray to finish in the top 10 out of the 118-strong field include International Master Neelash Saha (eighth, 6 points) and Grand Master Karthikeyan Murali (ninth, 6 points).

While the tournament ended in joy for Sarin, it was marred by controversy for International Master Vantika Agrawal.

The 22-year-old, who was part of the gold medal-winning Indian women’s team at the recent Chess Olympiad, withdrew from the tournament after her third-round match against local International Master Mukhammadzokhid Suyarov, which counted as a loss for the Indian, despite the match ending in a draw. She took to social media to announce her decision to withdraw from the competition.

