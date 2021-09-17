Nona Gaprindashvili sues Netflix over 'The Queen's Gambit' snub

Nona Gaprindashvili, the first woman to be awarded the FIDE title Grandmaster, has sued Netflix after a line in the “The Queen’s Gambit” series mentioned her by name and said she had "never faced men."

According to the The New York Times, Gaprindashvili filed a lawsuit in Federal District Court in Los Angeles, seeking millions of dollars in damages for what the suit claims is a "devastating falsehood, undermining and degrading her accomplishments before an audience of many millions." She has also called for the line about her not facing men to be removed.

AICF awaits a word from Humpy on participation in Worlds

"They were trying to do this fictional character who was blazing the trail for other women when in reality I had already blazed the trail and inspired generations," Gaprindashvili told The New York Times via a translator. "That's the irony."

In a statement to the Times, Netflix said, "Netflix has only the utmost respect for Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this claim has no merit and will vigorously defend the case."