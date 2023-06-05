Norway Chess: Gukesh wins against Abdusattorov; stays in fourth spot

Published : Jun 05, 2023 20:31 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

File Photo: The clash between Gukesh and Abdusattorov was an uneventful affair with the players settling for a draw in 33 moves. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/VELANKANNI RAJ

D. Gukesh outplayed fellow teenager and former World rapid champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the Armageddon game, but chose to draw with black pieces to emerge as a 1.5-1.0 winner in the fifth round of the 11th Norway Chess in Stavanger, Norway, on Sunday.

Gukesh’s gesture to do just enough to gain the extra half-point at stake in the Armageddon game kept him in the fourth spot behind Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura and Alireza Firouzja.

On a day when Caruana lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in their clash in the classical format, Nakamura defeated last-man Aryan Tari and replaced Caruana as the World No. 2 in live ratings.

The clash between Gukesh and Abdusattorov was an uneventful affair with the players settling for a draw in 33 moves. In their Armageddon game, Gukesh seized the edge by the 10th move and gained a sizable advantage by the 18th move. Facing a must-win situation with white pieces, a desperate Abdusattorov traded his queen for two rooks before Gukesh tightened his grip by advancing a queenside pawn to the seventh rank.

Gukesh could have forced the issue over the board but chose to repeat the moves. The 37-move draw from the black side raised Gukesh’s tally by half a point to 7.

The results: Fifth round: Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) drew with D. Gukesh; Fabiano Caruana (USA, 10.5) lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze, 7); Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 9.5) bt Aryan Tari (Nor, 2); Wesley So (USA) drew with Alireza Firouzja (Fra); Magnus Carlsen (Nor) drew with Anish Giri (Ned); Armageddon: Abdusattorov (6) drew with Gukesh (7); Carlsen (6) bt Giri (6); So (6) drew with Firouzja (7.5). Sixth-round pairings: Gukesh-Giri; Tari-Carlsen; Abdusattorov-Caruana; Firouzja-Nakamura; Mamedyarov-So.