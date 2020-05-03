Chess

Narayanan wins online blitz tournament to raise funds for COVID-19

S. L. Narayanan, who tied with Commonwealth champion GM Abhijeet Gupta at nine points, won the title by virtue of a better progressive score.

Thiruvananthapuram 03 May, 2020 19:20 IST
Representative image: The 10-round Swiss event attracted 429 players from 16 countries. The tournament collected nearly 3.90 lakh rupees.   -  Getty Images

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Thiruvananthapuram 03 May, 2020 19:20 IST

Grandmaster S. L. Narayanan won the title in Chess Kerala's Checkmate COVID-19 intenational online blitz tournament on Saturday.

Narayanan, who tied with Commonwealth champion GM Abhijeet Gupta at nine points, won the title by virtue of a better progressive score.

Narayanan and Gupta donated their prize money, ₹12,000 and ₹ 8,000 respectively, to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

"What a lovely event Checkmate Covid-19 was. Glad I could win it. But the best part is we all managed  to chip in for a good cause. Thanks for Chess Kerala for the initiative, the entire proceeds will got to distress relief fund. Lets fight this together (sic),'' tweeted S.L. Narayanan soon after his victory.

GM Renato Terry (Peru) and IM Ravi Teja came third and fourth respectively with 8.5 points each.

The 10-round Swiss event attracted 429 players from 16 countries. The tournament collected nearly ₹3.90 lakhs.

Final standings

1. S.L.Narayanan (9 points), 2. Abhijeet Gupta (9), 3. Renato Terry (8.5), 4. Ravi Teja (8.5), 5. Arjun Erigaisi (8), 6. Vaibhav Suri (8), 7. Abhimanyu Puranik (8), 8. Nihal Sarin (8), 9.Runak Sadhwani (8), 10. R.R. Laxman (8)

