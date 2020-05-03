More Sports Chess Chess Narayanan wins online blitz tournament to raise funds for COVID-19 S. L. Narayanan, who tied with Commonwealth champion GM Abhijeet Gupta at nine points, won the title by virtue of a better progressive score. M. R. Praveen Chandran Thiruvananthapuram 03 May, 2020 19:20 IST Representative image: The 10-round Swiss event attracted 429 players from 16 countries. The tournament collected nearly 3.90 lakh rupees. - Getty Images M. R. Praveen Chandran Thiruvananthapuram 03 May, 2020 19:20 IST Grandmaster S. L. Narayanan won the title in Chess Kerala's Checkmate COVID-19 intenational online blitz tournament on Saturday. Narayanan, who tied with Commonwealth champion GM Abhijeet Gupta at nine points, won the title by virtue of a better progressive score.Narayanan and Gupta donated their prize money, ₹12,000 and ₹ 8,000 respectively, to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.READ | Magnus Carlsen to face Hikaru Nakamura in final "What a lovely event Checkmate Covid-19 was. Glad I could win it. But the best part is we all managed to chip in for a good cause. Thanks for Chess Kerala for the initiative, the entire proceeds will got to distress relief fund. Lets fight this together (sic),'' tweeted S.L. Narayanan soon after his victory.GM Renato Terry (Peru) and IM Ravi Teja came third and fourth respectively with 8.5 points each. The 10-round Swiss event attracted 429 players from 16 countries. The tournament collected nearly ₹3.90 lakhs.Final standings1. S.L.Narayanan (9 points), 2. Abhijeet Gupta (9), 3. Renato Terry (8.5), 4. Ravi Teja (8.5), 5. Arjun Erigaisi (8), 6. Vaibhav Suri (8), 7. Abhimanyu Puranik (8), 8. Nihal Sarin (8), 9.Runak Sadhwani (8), 10. R.R. Laxman (8) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos