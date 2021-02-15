Chess Chess Opera Euro Rapid chess: Wesley So stuns Carlsen to claim title Wesley So extended Magnus Carlsen’s title-drought by stunning him for the second time in as many finals this season to claim the Opera Euro rapid online chess tournament. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 15 February, 2021 20:21 IST Wesley So stunned Carlsen for the second time in as many finals this season. - REUTERS PHOTO Rakesh Rao New Delhi 15 February, 2021 20:21 IST Wesley So extended Magnus Carlsen’s title-drought by stunning him for the second time in as many finals this season to claim the $100,000 Opera Euro rapid online chess tournament on Sunday.After they shared the first set at 2-2 on Saturday, So won the first game of the best-of-four-rapid-game second set and drew the rest for a 2.5-1.5 triumph. Also read: AICF initiates roadmap to end conflicts in states, bring international events home Carlsen could have hit back in the third or fourth games only if he had chosen to sacrifice pieces at the right times. In fact, in the final game, So did not press too hard for a win since a draw was enough to clinch the title.So, the winner of Skilling Open by beating ‘birthday-boy’ Carlsen last November, received $30,000 and moved to the top of the ranking after three events of the Champions Chess Tour.Teimour Radjabov claimed the third place after beating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2-0 in the second set. Having won the first set, Radjabov recorded twin-wins to Vachier’s resistance. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos