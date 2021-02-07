Chess Chess Opera Euro Rapid: Mixed day for Vidit; Carlsen leads World champion Magnus Carlsen (4) over the loss of the opening game to Wesley So and won four games on the trot to take the lead. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 07 February, 2021 18:41 IST Vidit Gujrathi (two points) experienced a day of mixed results - with a win, two losses and two draws. (File Photo) - Rajeev Bhatt (FILE) Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 07 February, 2021 18:41 IST Vidit Gujrathi (two points) experienced a day of mixed results - with a win, two losses and two draws - to share the 11th spot with two others in the 16-man Opera Euro rapid online chess tournament on Saturday.World champion Magnus Carlsen (4) over the loss of the opening game to Wesley and won four games on the trot to take the lead.After two more days of league, those occupying the first eight places advance to the knockout phase.THE RESULTS:Fifth round: Anish Giri (3) bt Vidit Gujrathi (2)Leinier DominguezPerez (USA, 1) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 4)Matthias Bluebaum (Ger,1.5) lost to Wesley So (USA, 3.5)Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 3.5) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 2.5)Sam Shankland (USA, 2.5) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 3)Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 2) drew with Teimour Radjabov (Aze, 3) Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2.5) bt Ding Liren (Chn, 1.5)Levon Aronian (Arm, 2.5) lost to Daniil Dubov (Rus, 2)Fourth round: Vidit drew with GrischukCarlsen bt ShanklandSo drew with AronianDubov drew with NepomniachtchiVachier drew with BluebaumNakamura bt GiriRadjabov drew with DudaDing bt Perez.Third round: Duda drew with Vidit Bluebaum lost to CarlsenSo bt DuboAronian bt VachierShankland bt LirenGrischuk drew with NakamuraGiri bt NepomniachtchiPerez drew with RadjabovSecond round: Vidit bt PerezCarlsen bt AronianVachier bt SoRadjabov bt ShanklandDing drew with BluebaumDubov drew with GiriNepomniachtchi bt GrischukNakamura drew with DudaFirst round: Shankland bt Vidit Aronian bt Ding So bt CarlsenVachier bt DubovBluebaum drew with RadjabovPerez drew with NakamuraDuda lost to NepomniachtchiGrischuk drew with Giri Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos