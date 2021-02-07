Opera Euro Rapid: Mixed day for Vidit; Carlsen leads

Vidit Gujrathi (two points) experienced a day of mixed results - with a win, two losses and two draws - to share the 11th spot with two others in the 16-man Opera Euro rapid online chess tournament on Saturday.

World champion Magnus Carlsen (4) over the loss of the opening game to Wesley and won four games on the trot to take the lead.

After two more days of league, those occupying the first eight places advance to the knockout phase.