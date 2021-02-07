Chess

Opera Euro Rapid: Mixed day for Vidit; Carlsen leads

World champion Magnus Carlsen (4) over the loss of the opening game to Wesley So and won four games on the trot to take the lead.

Vidit Gujrathi (two points) experienced a day of mixed results - with a win, two losses and two draws. (File Photo)   -  Rajeev Bhatt (FILE)

Vidit Gujrathi (two points) experienced a day of mixed results - with a win, two losses and two draws - to share the 11th spot with two others in the 16-man Opera Euro rapid online chess tournament on Saturday.

World champion Magnus Carlsen (4) over the loss of the opening game to Wesley and won four games on the trot to take the lead.

After two more days of league, those occupying the first eight places advance to the knockout phase.

THE RESULTS:

Fifth round:

  • Anish Giri (3) bt Vidit Gujrathi (2)
  • Leinier DominguezPerez (USA, 1) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 4)
  • Matthias Bluebaum (Ger,1.5) lost to Wesley So (USA, 3.5)
  • Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 3.5) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 2.5)
  • Sam Shankland (USA, 2.5) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 3)
  • Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 2) drew with Teimour Radjabov (Aze, 3)
  • Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2.5) bt Ding Liren (Chn, 1.5)
  • Levon Aronian (Arm, 2.5) lost to Daniil Dubov (Rus, 2)

    Fourth round:
  • Vidit drew with Grischuk
  • Carlsen bt Shankland
  • So drew with Aronian
  • Dubov drew with Nepomniachtchi
  • Vachier drew with Bluebaum
  • Nakamura bt Giri
  • Radjabov drew with Duda
  • Ding bt Perez.

    Third round:
  • Duda drew with Vidit
  • Bluebaum lost to Carlsen
  • So bt Dubo
  • Aronian bt Vachier
  • Shankland bt Liren
  • Grischuk drew with Nakamura
  • Giri bt Nepomniachtchi
  • Perez drew with Radjabov

    Second round:
  • Vidit bt Perez
  • Carlsen bt Aronian
  • Vachier bt So
  • Radjabov bt Shankland
  • Ding drew with Bluebaum
  • Dubov drew with Giri
  • Nepomniachtchi bt Grischuk
  • Nakamura drew with Duda

    First round:
  • Shankland bt Vidit
  • Aronian bt Ding
  • So bt Carlsen
  • Vachier bt Dubov
  • Bluebaum drew with Radjabov
  • Perez drew with Nakamura
  • Duda lost to Nepomniachtchi
  • Grischuk drew with Giri

