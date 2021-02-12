Opera Euro Rapid Chess: Carlsen, So take lead

Magnus Carlsen missed a checkmate-in-one but still managed to beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2.5-0.5 in the first set of their semifinal clash in the $100,000 Opera Euro rapid online chess tournament on Thursday.

In the other semifinal, Wesley So continued his winning run by stopping Teimour Radjabov 2.5-1.5. After three decisive games, the drawn fourth game clinched victory for So.

Semifinals: Set One: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 2.5-0.5; Wesley So (USA) Teimour Radjabov (Aze) 2.5-1.5.