Chess Opera Euro Rapid Chess: Carlsen, So take lead Magnus Carlsen missed a checkmate-in-one but still managed to beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2.5-0.5 in the first set of their semifinal clash in the $100,000 Opera Euro rapid online chess. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 12 February, 2021 19:49 IST Magnus Carlsen missed a checkmate-in-one but still managed to beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2.5-0.5 in the first set of their semifinal clash in the $100,000 Opera Euro rapid online chess tournament on Thursday.READ: Carlsen survives Dubov's scare in Opera Euro Rapid chessIn the other semifinal, Wesley So continued his winning run by stopping Teimour Radjabov 2.5-1.5. After three decisive games, the drawn fourth game clinched victory for So.Semifinals: Set One: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 2.5-0.5; Wesley So (USA) Teimour Radjabov (Aze) 2.5-1.5.