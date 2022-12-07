Praggnandhaa felicitated by his school, says he seeks to be an inspiration for all students

Arjuna awardee R. Praggnanandhaa was felicitated by his school Velammal at its main campus in Mogappair East here on Wednesday.

Chief guests Siva V. Meyyanathan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare & Sports Development, and P. K. Sekar Babu, Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments, presented him with the school’s cheque for ₹10,00,000. K. Purushothaman (Head Government Affairs — Cognizant Technology Solutions) and Velmohan (School Correspondent) were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Praggnanandhaa thanked the Tamil Nadu government for the successful conduct of the Olympiad, and his parents and teachers for their constant support so far in his eventful and illustrious career.

‘Aiming to be world champion’

He said that the students may get inspired by him in the same way he got inspired by the sportspersons who had visited the school on various occasions in the past. “Just like you are watching now, I’ve watched people like Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Gayle at our school and gotten inspired by them. You all may seek inspiration from me!”

He added, to great applause, that he’s now aiming to become the world champion in chess.

The 17-year-old said that his immediate focus will be on the Tata Steel Chess tournament to be held in Wijk aan Zee in January.