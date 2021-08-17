Praggnanandhaa takes RTU Open blitz chess title

R. Praggnanandhaa displayed his well-known skills in shorter time-controls to outsmart five higher-ranked compatriots and win the RTU Open blitz chess title in Riga, Latvia, on Sunday.

The sixth seed Praggnanandhaa scored 10 points from 11 rounds to take the honours ahead of training partner M. Karthikeyan who tallied 9.5 points. Top seed Nihal Sarin came third with nine points.

The time control was three minutes per player plus two seconds increment per move. In the field of 178, there were 26 Indians.