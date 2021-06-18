National U-14 chess: Telangana boy Praneeth wins title

Telangana’s V. Praneeth (10 points) defeated Delhi’s Sankalp Kukreja in the 11th and final round to win the National

(under-14) online rapid chess title on Friday.



In fact, Rajasthan’s Vranshank Chouhan (9.5) did Praneeth a favour by beating the 10th round joint-leader Sandip Nagare to become the runner-up. Sandip topped an eight-player tie for third place at nine points.

The girls’ under-14 section begins on Saturday.



Final standings (after 11 rounds): 1 V. Praneeth (Tel, 10 points), 2. Vranshank Chouhan (Raj, 9.5); 3-10. Sandip Nagare (Mah), A. R. Ilamparthi (TN), Sankalp Kukreja (Del), Harsh Suresh (TN), Bhavesh Mahajan (Punjab), Mohamad Imran (AP), Om Manish Kadam (Mah) and Sahib Singh (Del) (9 each).