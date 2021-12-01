Pratyusha starts her own chess academy in Hyderabad

WGM B. Pratyusha is on a twin mission. Chasing the dream to be a world champion and simultaneously grooming young talent to make chess as popular as possible by starting her Pratyusha International Chess Academy here.

The 24-year-old chess player shifted her base from Tuni to the City in March and formally launched the Academy by M. Krishna Rao, Kukatpally MLA, on Wednesday.

“There will be a parallel pursuit of my career goals too. Since there are no big events lined up, I will be focussing on the Academy activities, and the response has been good with 15 boys and girls (below 13 years) joining,” Pratyusha informed Sportstar.

“During the pandemic, I was doing online coaching and got hooked to it with the way the bright young talents were responding and also, the way I was coaching.

"I was into coaching 15 years before I had planned,” she said.

“Live streaming of chess games is not enough. The regulars follow them. I felt there was a need to bring as many kids as possible into the sport, and I will be approaching the schools too in this regard,” said Pratyusha, who also represented India in the 2016 Olympiad.

“My target is to make at least 3,000 kids play chess and see that some of them make it big in the world of sport. I take pride in being the first WGM from the Telugu-speaking states to start an Academy even while being active in the circuit,” said the former India No. 3 in women’s chess.