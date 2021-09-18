India's Raja Rithvik earns Grandmaster title

Raja Rithvik of Telangana became Grandmaster after crossing the magic mark of ELO 2500 at the Vezerkepzo GM chess tournament in Budapest (Hungary).

The 17-year-old, a 12th standard student at Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya here, crossed the mandatory ELO2500-mark to earn the GM title. He achieved four rating points after the fourth round of the tournament when he defeated FIDE Master Finek Vaclav of Czechoslovakia to cross the magic mark.

Rithvik earned the third and final GM norm early this month in the First Saturday round-robin Grandmaster tournament. He got his first GM norm in 2019, and his second in 2021 August.

'Delighted'

The young chess talent, a native of Warangal in Telangana, has been nurtured by N. V. S. Rama Raju who also coached the likes of GM Dronavalli Harika. Rithvik has the rare distinction of earning two GM norms in the space of 20 days.

“I am immensely delighted to get this coveted title for which I have been really working hard. I am grateful to the coach Raju sir,” he said later.

“This GM title is a huge motivation and should make me think big, including chasing my ultimate goal to be a world champion though it is not that easy,” Rithvik said.

Telangana Chess Association President K. S. Prasad was among those who congratulated Rithvik on becoming the 70th GM.