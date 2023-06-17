World Championship ‘second’ job done well, Rapport ready to make moves with Anand in Global Chess League

Published : Jun 17, 2023 19:05 IST , JAMSHEDPUR - 3 MINS READ

Coming fresh off an interesting role during Ding Liren’s World Championship win, Richard Rapport is gearing up for the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League (GCL).

Rapport, who switched his nationality from Hungary to Romania in 2022, was Ding’s ‘second’ against Ian Nepomniachtchi in Astana and will now play for the Ganges Grandmasters alongside five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

The GCL is a team-based tournament organised by FIDE and Tech Mahindra that will take place from June 21 to July 2 at the Dubai Chess and Culture Club.

“It’s a very positive addition to the events I’m involved in. I hope it continues and becomes a consistent part of the chess elite. When it comes to top events, there are very few serious team competitions,” the world number 10 told Sportstar in an exclusive interaction.

The six-team league will have two female players on each side, making this a one-of-a-kind tournament with junior players also involved.

“I appreciate that the best players are present, and I like the structure of giving space to women. Most top events in which I participate either go for an average rating, organise special events for ladies, or simply leave them out entirely, which is not fair,” said Rapport.

Besides Anand, Rapport will compete in the double round-robin tournament with World No. 17 Leinier Dominguez Perez, Women’s World No. 1 Hou Yifan, Bella Khotenashvili, and Andrey Esipenko.

Rapport, the FIDE Grand Prix 2022 second-leg winner, believes that a lot will depend on how the top board of his team plays out in the tournament.

“I’m very happy with our team since I am on cordial terms with almost all the players. It is a very well-constructed team. Yes, we will have individual challenges as few of the players are not as active as they used to be. So, a lot will depend on the temporal form, but in a good environment, which I feel the team will naturally bring with itself, it will be easier to find our forms.

“When I look at our team, we have Vishy (Anand) who is the icon player at the top, but Yifan is also an icon to me. She is the highest-rated female player in history, a professor but beyond that, a wonderful person. So, it’s very nice for me to be surrounded by people I respect,” he further added.

Rapport was also impressed by the way the youngsters have taken over the chess world with their fearless mindset.

The top 10 juniors in the world currently possess an average rating of over 2700 in classical chess, demonstrating the strength of the future generation, with Alireza Firouzja leading with a rating close to 2800.

“It’s funny for me to talk because I have been part of this talent at some point, and now, I’m playing against them. With the technology and improvements in the world where we are coming up with new engines and new programs, the transition is bound to happen as the generation ahead is well equipped and certainly more dynamic in nature,” he said.

Since 2017, India has produced over 30 new grandmasters. Youngsters like Arjun Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa, D. Gukesh, and Nihal Sarin, among others, have already flourished and made their mark on the biggest stage, with a new generation of chess talent on the way leading India to be potential leaders in the sport in coming days.

“Chess is extremely popular in India, and I believe it is on the verge of exploding. I really hope it just explodes more, so with all of this in mind, this is natural.”

“People still find it difficult to make a living out of this sport where I come from, unlike India, where I feel there is some sense of respect for the sport, and chess has a perspective as a profession, and that makes it inevitable that young talents keep popping up now and then,” Rapport concluded.