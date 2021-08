RTU Open Chess: Six Indians, including Praggnanandhaa, in second spot

Six Indians - Nihal Sarin, S. L. Naryananan, R. Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and N. R. Visakh - were

among those in the second spot at 3.5 points behind Armenia’s Aram Hakobyan (4) after four rounds of the RTU Open chess tournament in Riga, Latvia, on Wednesday.

Leading results (involving Indians):



Fourth round: Arjun Erigiasi (3.5) drew with Nihal Sarin (3.5); Paulius Pultinevicius (Ltu, 3.5) drew with S. L. Narayanan (3.5); Aram Hakobyan (Arm, 4) bt Abhimanyu Puranik (3); Aravindh Chithambaram (3) drew with Arjun Kalyan (3); R. Praggnanandhaa (3.5) bt Sergey Pavlov (Ukr, 2.5); D. Gukesh (3.5) bt Benjamin Haldorsen (Nor, 2.5); Kristaps Kretainis (Lat, 2.5) lost to N. R. Visakh (3.5)