RTU Open Chess: Arjun Kalyan stuns Praggnanandhaa

Arjun Kalyan stunned R. Praggnanandhaa to join D. Gukesh, S. L. Narayanan and Arjun Erigaisi in the nine-player leaders’ group at five points after six rounds of the RTU Open chess tournament in Riga, Latvia, on Thursday.

Leading results (involving Indians): Sixth round: Arjun Erigaisi (5) drew with S.L. Narayanan (5); D. Gukesh (5) drew with Ilia Smirin (Isr, 5); Paulius Pultinevicius (Ltu, 5) drew with Nihal Sarin (5); Aravindh Chithambaram (5) drew with Vahap Sanal (Tur, 5); R. Praggnanandhaa (4) lost to Arjun Kalyan (5).

Fifth round: Nihal drew with Aram Hakobyan (Arm); Narayanan bt Kaido Kulaots (Est, 3.5); Gergely Kantor (Hun, 4) drew with Praggnanandhaa (4); N. R. Vishakh (3.5) lost to Arjun Erigaisi (4.5); Aras Vardanyan (Ltu, 3.5) lost to Gukesh (4.5).